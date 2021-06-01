Indiana lawmakers, VP Pence react to storming of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House.
Lawmakers had convened for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College results but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a request for protestors to leave the building.
Several Indiana lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol shared their thoughts on social media about the protest.
