Governor Holcomb orders flags lowered to half-staff after Nashville school shooting

Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, but did not call for legislative action on gun control.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all flags in Indiana to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Holcomb said flags statewide should be flown at half-staff until sunset, Friday March 31.

Seven people died—including three 9-year-olds, three adult victims and the suspected shooter—after the shooting at a private Nashville school, according to police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the first reports of a shooting at The Covenant School came in at 10:13 a.m. CDT.

The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, and students range from preschool through sixth grade.

MNPD identified the children who died as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The adult victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

According to NBC News, three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter identified the suspected shooter as Audrey Hale. Police said the 28-year-old was shot and killed after two officers opened fire. Hale was armed with at least two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, according to MNPD.

MNPD initially said the suspected shooter appeared to be in their teens. According to MNPD Chief John Drake, Hale was a former student of the school and had no criminal history.

On Tuesday, police bodycam footage of the moments police entered the building was released to the public.

The video, which is just over six minutes, is from the perspectives of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who were among the first officers who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus, according to police.

Holcomb made the order on Tuesday afternoon. He stopped short of calling for congressional action on gun violence in the United States. Last year, he signed a bill that eliminated the requirement to have a permit to carry handguns in public in Indiana against the vocal opposition of his state police superintendent.

The permit repeal, called "constitutional carry" by gun-rights supporters in reference to the Second Amendment, was criticized by major law enforcement groups who argued eliminating the permit system would endanger officers by stripping them of a screening tool for quickly identifying dangerous people who shouldn't have guns.

Supporters argue the permit requirement undermined Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks that can take weeks.

Holcomb made the announcement of condolences as he prepares to speak at the NRA-ILA Leadership forum at the end of the month. Holcomb will join former President Donald Trump, former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence on Friday, April 14 at the Indiana Convention Center from 2-4 p.m.

President Joe Biden also made an order for flags to be lowered at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels until sunset, March 31, 2023.