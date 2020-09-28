Indiana AG supports decision of no charges against officers in Breonna Taylor death

Attorney General Hill said AG Daniel Cameron defended the process of following the facts in the case.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general is backing Kentucky's AG on the decision to not charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

"Quite simply, (Daniel) Cameron properly defended the deliberations of a grand jury that considered the circumstances of a police action that so unfortunately ended in Breonna Taylor’s death," Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a written opinion sent to 13News.

While the grand jury did not find any charges against the officers directly in the death of taylor, it did return three counts of wanton endangerment against fired former Louisville Police Sgt. Brett Hankison for firing shots that entered a neighboring apartment.

"Judging from the protests, however, many Black Lives Matter activists would have preferred that Cameron blindly pursue vengeance against police officers involved in the incident, regardless of whether they broke laws or not," Hill said.

Hill called Taylor's death a "heartbreaking tragedy" and said she did nothing to deserve the "cruel fate that befell her." Hill then goes on to defend the police actions saying police suspected Taylor's ex-boyfriend had received drug shipments to the apartment and that her current boyfriend shot at officers as they entered the apartment.

"Even as we mourn the grievous loss of life in this case, we also must acknowledge that such tragedies can happen without criminal activity as the causation," Hill said. "Cameron’s critics argue that his race should have dictated the conclusions he reached about criminal liability in the death of Breonna Taylor."