How to watch 'The Office,' 'West Wing' when the shows leave Netflix

There's just 1 week left to keep binge-watching episodes of 'The Office' on Netflix.

Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin crew are packing their bags and heading to a new home when the year is up.

"The Office," "The West Wing," "Dexter," "Nurse Jackie", "Gossip Girl" and "the Inbetweeners" will all be leaving Netflix before 2021 begins.

Those hoping to binge watch episodes of "The Office" or "The West Wing" in the future will need to sign up for a different streaming service.

Here's what you need to know in order to watch these shows in the future.

When is the last day to watch "The Office" on Netflix?

The last day for "The Office" on Netflix is Dec. 31, 2020. The hit NBC comedy moves over to Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service, on Jan. 1, 2021.

The move was first announced 18 months ago. Back in June 2019, NBCUniversal said the new deal for "The Office" would run for five years. So, barring any big changes you can expect "The Office" to remain on Peacock until 2026 at least.

Can you watch "The Office" for free after it leaves Netflix?

The first two seasons of "The Office" will be available for those who sign up for Peacock's free tier. Otherwise, you'll have to get a paid subscription to watch the other seven seasons.

How to watch "The Office" on Peacock?

If you upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month, you'll be able to watch all nine seasons of "The Office," with ads. For $9.99 per month, you can watch the entire series without any ads. Both of the paid tiers offers a 7-day free trial.

Peacock also offers its Peacock Premium subscription for free to certain Xfinity and Cox Internet customers.

When is the last day to watch "The West Wing" on Netflix?

All 155 episodes of "The West Wing" move over to HBO Max on Dec. 25, 2020. "Gossip Girl" will also join the Warner Bros. streaming service on Jan. 1, 2021.

Unlike NBC's Peacock platform, HBO Max doesn't offer a paid tier so fans of "The West Wing" will need to get a paid subscription at $14.99 per month to keep watching the show whenever they want. HBO Max does offer a seven-day free trial.

If you subscribe to HBO through a cable provider, chances are you already have access to HBO Max and won't need to pay more for the streaming service.

Where is "Dexter" and "Nurse Jackie" going after Netflix?