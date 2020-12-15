Deadlines looming this week for Christmas shipping

Depending where you shop, you could be paying more for shipping to make sure your gift gets under the tree in time for Christmas.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a last-minute holiday shopper, get your calendars out, because there are big deadlines coming up this week.

If you're buying gifts from the Disney Store, Kohl's, GameStop, JCPenney or Lowe's, you'll have to pay for upgraded shipping for your gifts to arrive on time. It is now too late for standard shipping.

That's not the case with all stores, however, so make sure to check when you uy.

UPS, FedEx and the post office say Tuesday is their deadline for on-time ground delivery and you have until Friday (Dec. 18) for packages mailed First Class with the U.S. Postal Service.