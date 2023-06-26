'Happy Days' are here in Idaho for actor Henry Winkler

Each summer for the past few years, the actor has shared views of his catches and big smiles with the world from somewhere in eastern Idaho.

IDAHO, USA — "Aaaaay!" He's back.

Who has two thumbs, a trademark leather jacket, and seems to come back to Idaho every summer?

Henry Winkler, known to millions as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzerelli on "Happy Days," the 1970s sitcom that was heavy on 1950s nostalgia, tweeted word of his return to the Gem State on Sunday.

Just a few hours later, a photo of Winkler beaming from ear to ear, holding a cutthroat trout in his outstretched hands, showed up on his Twitter feed.

Say, isn't the cutthroat trout Idaho's state fish?

As The Fonz would say, "correctamundo!"

Winkler, 77, hasn't retired from acting. He portrays acting teacher Gene Cousineau on "Barry," the comedy-drama that recently wrapped up a four-season run on HBO. He also has a book tour coming up in the fall, but first, he's spending some time on the South Fork of the Snake River, catching and releasing some impressive trout.

First Cutty of the trip !! pic.twitter.com/HVphIUFTVF — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 25, 2023

On the plane heading to Idaho, Winkler spared a few moments to talk and pose for a selfie with Erik Ellis. In a post shared by Maggie O'Mara on Facebook, Ellis wrote about meeting Winkler on the plane.

“He was such a humble man. I used to watch 'Happy Days' on Nick at Nite as a kid with my dad. Then, of course, all the movies," Ellis wrote. "A very surreal moment for me. I know he loves fly fishing the South Fork of the Snake River too, so when I asked him if he was going, he said, “Oh, you bet I am, young man!'”

First min of first day Idaho !!! Excited pic.twitter.com/VBU0uvB9RE — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 25, 2023

How lucky am I . O M G pic.twitter.com/CvXRFsEKny — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 25, 2023

The "cutty" mentioned earlier wasn't Winkler's only catch Sunday.

Now we’re cookin nice brown !!!! pic.twitter.com/3NCKnjNreU — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 25, 2023

Then, on Monday morning, Winkler tweeted, "Everyone should start their day with a rainbow!"

In one of the replies, a Twitter user wrote, "I wish I was ever as happy as Henry Winkler catching a fish."

Ditto.

Guess who’s back… back again! Welcome back to Idaho! Erik Ellis was lucky enough to meet Henry Winkler on the flight... Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Sunday, June 25, 2023

