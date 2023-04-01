Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

In an interview with NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, Rooney said he was unable to speak to the specific medical treatment Hamlin was receiving. But he said Hamlin's family remains optimistic.

"Things are moving in the right direction but there's no clarity at this point in terms of how long things are going to be, how long it's going to take," he said.

Speaking with Damar Hamlin family friend Jordon Rooney @jordonr on @nflnetwork about positive signs doctors have seen over last 12 hours & level of clarity they have on Damar’s recovery moving forward: pic.twitter.com/tGH3fWdtfW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday morning. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Later Tuesday, the Bills said in a statement that Hamlin "spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

The NFL announced Hamlin's condition shortly after he was taken to a hospital, but neither the league nor the hospital released any other details about the 24-year-old's medical condition. The team's statement was released before its flight arrived back in Buffalo early Tuesday.

The NFL announced Tuesday the Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed this week and there's been no decision on the future status of the game.

On the play the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin was injured, wide receiver Tee Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Rooney, the family's representative, said the family was frustrated with the backlash from fans against Higgins after the incident, and wanted supporters to stop attacking him.

Jordon Rooney added Damar Hamlin’s family is frustrated with backlash toward Bengals WR Tee Higgins & want it to stop.



Rooney noted Damar Hamlin was only resuscitated once — at the stadium & docs have seen what they wanted to see overnight but no timeline for condition upgrade. https://t.co/y4lxWL8YWF — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023