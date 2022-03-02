Greg McMichael rescinds guilty plea in Arbery death. Here's when his federal hate crime trial begins

Court filings indicate Greg McMichael has rescinded his guilty plea in the federal case.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The man who initiated the deadly chase that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

An attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected the terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents.

The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery's murder in November. They still face federal charges.

Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.