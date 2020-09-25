x
GOP expecting President Trump to tap Indiana's Barrett for Supreme Court

Conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett.
Credit: University of Notre Dame
Amy Coney Barrett, University of Notre Dame Professor of Law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Even before Trump unveils the pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett.

They, like the president, are wasting little time moving to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, organizing multimillion-dollar ad campaigns and marshalling supporters both to confirm the pick and to boost Trump to a second term.