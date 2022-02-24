Fort Wayne mother of 14 afraid for loved ones in Ukraine war zone

Jaime Richardson's kids are from all over – three were born in Ukraine in dire conditions.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jaime Richardson is a mom to 14.

"It was always on our heart that we wanted to adopt. It was never part of my plan to have 14 children, but this was God's plan. It's a crazy life, but we love it," Richardson said.

Most of her kids have special needs. So Richardson and her husband, along with a team of around-the-clock nurses and aides, spend time in their former garage in Fort Wayne.

"We converted it to the CP clubhouse, CP for Cerebral Palsy, so just to have one big space for wheelchairs that my kids with special needs need," Richardson said. "This is just kind of our medical space that we've made in our home with my kiddos with more specific needs."

Her kids are from all over. Three were born in Ukraine in dire conditions.

"We were just about to start up the process for number 15 from Ukraine when everything broke loose," Richardson said.

She could barely sleep as pictures were released of the attack overnight.

"A lot of people we love dearly are there right now," Richardson said.

Including her children's biological family, who she tries to stay in touch with.

"I did get a message from Vika, his foster mom, that she had fled to the west and is near the Polish border. Her and her mother were trying to get across the Polish border, but they don't have access to a car," Richardson said.

However, Richardson can't help but think of her kids and that orphanage.

"Now they're in a war zone, but they were already in a horrible state before this. They were dying in cribs alone," Richardson said.

The Richardsons must wait until everything settles down before they can help another Ukraine child, praying the chaos doesn't follow them.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. They are a tough people. They have faced a lot of adversity, and they love their nation fiercely. And I just know they're going to fight tooth and nail, which is wonderful, but also kind of scary at the same time. Knowing people that I know and love and care about are in grave danger, but you have to keep the faith that God is in control," Richardson said. "If Russia does take over, what is that going to mean for Europe and what does that mean for the rest of the world? It might not be knocking on our door right now, but this is significant for all of us."