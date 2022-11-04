Florida teen earns $4 million in scholarships, accepted into 27 universities

Jonathan Walker was accepted into every school he applied for.

Example video title will go here for this video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida high school student applied and has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities.

"It's so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," said 18-year-old Jonathan Walker. "That's such a rare thing to occur, but the fact that it did happen, I'm so excited about it."

The 27 schools include multiple Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Yale and University of Pennsylvania.

Besides hitting the books, the Rutherford High School student also plays for the football team.

On top of being involved in sports, Walker also had time to invent a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that," Walker said.

So how exactly can someone get into every school they apply for?

"It's really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then from there like tweaking them specifically for the colleges," Walker said.

Rutherford's staff members describe Walker as a hard-working student. Walker said his family motivates him every day and his advice to anyone is to "keep grinding no matter what."

"I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it's like to be passionate about something," Walker said.