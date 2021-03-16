Elliot Page gives 1st interview since sharing transgender identity

Page explained to Time Magazine that he felt a responsibility to share his truth as people spread 'myths and damaging rhetoric' about transgender people.

WASHINGTON — In his first interview since announcing he is transgender, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is opening up about the past few months, his career, and his continued push for transgender rights.

In Dec. 2020, Page shared that he is transgender. In his first interview since then, the "Umbrella Academy" star told Time Magazine the reaction was about what he expected overall, but he didn't anticipate just how big of a news story it would become.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” Page told Time. “That’s essentially what happened.”

Since December, Page has remained mostly quiet on social media but has been advocating for the ACLU and other groups fighting anti-trans legislation around the country.

Last week, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing on girls, or women’s sports teams. Mississippi was the first state this year to enact such a ban, with more than 20 states considering similar bills.

"With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms," Page tweeted on Tuesday.

He told Time coming out as trans was, on one level just for him, so he could live and be who he truly is, but Page explained he also felt a responsibility to share his truth.

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page said to Time. “Transgender people are so very real.”

“My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can,” Page told Time.

As for his career, Page is now filming the third season of The Umbrella Academy. "It's going to be an adjustment," Page told Time, as people accidentally use the wrong pronouns. However, Page told TIME coworkers also see an acknowledge him.