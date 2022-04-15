Easter 2022: Which grocery stores will be open, closed?

Major retailers have different operation plans for Easter this year.

WASHINGTON — If you need some last minute Easter candy or brunch ingredients this Sunday, your store of choice may just happen to be closed for the day.

For instance, as long as it's not too late, you'll be able to hit up Walmart for anything you need, but don't bother showing up to buy in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco.

Here's a list of which major retail and pharmacy chains will keep their doors open on Easter, and which ones will be closed until Monday.

Grocery stores, pharmacies open on Easter

These chains plan to stay open for Easter, but some locations may have adjusted hours by location or may not be offering full services. Easter hours can also vary for stores inside shopping centers, so double check before you head out.

Most major national fast food chains also plan to stay open for Easter, including Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's and Taco Bell. Many locations will be privately owned, so it's best to double check before making dinner plans.