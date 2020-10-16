Biden beats Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls

The Nielsen ratings are in for Thursday night's televised town halls featuring President Trump and Joe Biden, which together had almost 28 million viewers.

WASHINGTON — In the ratings battle between the dueling presidential town halls, former vice president Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump, according to Nielsen numbers released Friday.

Coming just two and a half weeks before the election, Trump on Thursday night participated in a televised town hall on NBC at the same time Biden had one on ABC.

Biden's event drew 14.1 million viewers, and Trump's attracted 13.5 million in the same hour, Nielsen ratings released Friday afternoon said.

The president's program also aired across MSNBC and CNBC. The numbers released Friday morning didn't include cable viewers who watched Trump's event as it aired simultaneously on the two other channels.

Trump and Biden were supposed to spend Thursday night on the same debate stage in Miami. But that faceoff was scuttled after Trump’s coronavirus infection, which jolted the race and threatened the health of the American president.

Trump wouldn’t say whether he had tested negative on the day of his first debate with Biden on Sept. 29, allowing only, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.” Debate rules required that each candidate, using the honor system, had tested negative prior to the Cleveland event, but Trump spoke in circles when asked when he last tested negative.