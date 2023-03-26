Daniel Radcliffe, longtime girlfriend Erin Darke expecting their first child

The couple first met around a decade ago while on the set of a movie and have been together ever since.

WASHINGTON — Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are going to be parents.

A representative for the "Harry Potter" star confirmed to multiple media outlets over the weekend that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Radcliffe and Darke first met while working together on the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings," according to Parade Magazine. In a 2014 interview, Radcliffe told the outlet they got along immediately.

"It was one of those instant things where you’re like, ‘Oh, I really like this person.’ You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Radcliffe explained to Parade.

The couple has worked together occasionally on a few projects over the years, including "Miracle Workers."

Darke was born in Flint, Michigan, and enrolled in the University of Michigan-Flint when she was just 16, according to PEOPLE. Some of her acting credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Good Girls" and the Oscar-nominated film "Still Alice."

Radcliffe, who was thrust into global fame as a child actor when he was cast as "Harry Potter," opened up to Newsweek last Fall about how he wouldn't want his future children to take the same path.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist...I would love them to be around film sets," he said in the Newsweek interview. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."