Coors Light releases beer-flavored popsicle

Would you try it?

INDIANAPOLIS — Coors Light is doubling down on just how ice cold the "beer made to chill" can be, announcing new Coors popsicles to keep fans "chill" when March Madness games get heated.

For college basketball fans, this month is an emotional rollercoaster. With busted brackets and buzzer beaters, it can be hard to keep your cool.

When you're bracket goes up in flames, Coors Light wants you to take their version of a "chill pill." Coors-icles are nonalcoholic beer-flavored popsicles for people 21 and older.

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

Introducing Coors Light Coors-icles 🥶 They’re Coors Light flavored, non-alcoholic freezer icies that help you stay chill when the games get heated🔥 Want proof? We’re even helping Dickie V chill 🤯 ...it's "unbelievable." Find them at https://t.co/9zCwKq82pa pic.twitter.com/3NYvQYAAfw — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) March 14, 2023

Coors-icles are available for a limited time during the tournament season.

A 6-pack of Coors-icles can be purchased at shop.coorslight.com.

Starting Wednesday, the brand will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24, every weekday at 12 p.m. EST, while supplies last.

Coors-icles will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament.

You can also enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles.