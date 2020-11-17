Conan O'Brien to end 28-year run as late-night talk show host

"Conan" on TBS will come to an end in June 2021 and O'Brien will move to a weekly variety series on HBO Max.

WASHINGTON — After 28 years as a late-night talk show host, Conan O'Brien will end his nightly show in June 2021, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday.

"Conan," which airs Monday through Thursday night on TBS, will wrap up after its 10th season ends and O'Brien will pivot to a new weekly variety series on the HBO Max streaming service.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien said in a statement.

O'Brien, a former writer on "The Simpsons" and "Saturday Night Live," began his late night talk show career as the host of "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Once Jay Leno retired from "The Tonight Show," O'Brien took over.

But his "Tonight Show" tenure was short-lived. He quit just a few months in after NBC announced it would be pushing the show later and giving its traditional time slot back to Leno.

O'Brien eventually landed at TBS and has been hosting "Conan" there ever since. His travel series "Conan Without Borders" will continue on TBS and HBO Max.