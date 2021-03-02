Mural honoring Colin Kaepernick unveiled in Tampa

He was exiled from the NFL after the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

TAMPA, Fla — A new mural honoring NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s activism was unveiled Wednesday morning in Old West Tampa.

The 30-by-90 foot mural shows a Tampa Bay area kids with Know Your Rights Camp volunteers. The artwork has one of the young people featured in it wearing a t-shirt with Kaepernick on it. Others in the painting are wearing shirts that say "I Know My Rights," a reference to Know Your Rights Camp, the non-profit Kaepernick founded in 2016 to empower and liberate Black people and people of color.

The mural is located at the corner of Moses White Boulevard and Albany Street in Tampa.

The mural was developed in collaboration with artist-activist Brandan “BMike” Odums, Know Your Rights Camp, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Ben & Jerry’s funded the mural as part of its Change the Whirled collaboration with Kaepernick and Know Your Rights Camp.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became exiled from the league after the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

In August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he should have "listened earlier" to Kaepernick to understand what the quarterback was trying to bring attention to by kneeling during the anthem.