CNN's John King reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

The CNN anchor shared his MS diagnosis as part of a discussion on the importance of getting vaccinated to help protect those who are immunocompromised.

WASHINGTON — CNN anchor John King revealed Tuesday that he is immunocompromised and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before, I'm immunocompromised, I have multiple sclerosis," King shared during a "Inside Politics" segment.

"So, I'm grateful you're all vaccinated. I'm grateful my employer says all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines," King explained. "I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can't get a vaccine. I don't like the government telling me what to do, I don't like my boss telling me what to do, in this case it's important."

King's disclosure came as part of a discussion centered around the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday from complications of COVID-19. Despite getting fully vaccinated, Powell remained vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history of cancer.

Some right-wing media figures have used Powell's death to try and falsely claim it shows the COVID-19 vaccines aren't effective.

Powell, 84, had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections -- and to respond well to vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization and death, and the unvaccinated are about 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus. But they are not perfect, and experts have stressed that widespread vaccination is critical to give an added layer of protection to the most vulnerable.