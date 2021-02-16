5-year-old hurt in crash with former Chiefs coach wakes from coma

More than a week after the crash, Ariel's family says she is awake.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 5-year-old who was hurt in a crash involving the Kansas City Chiefs’ former outside linebackers coach is awake.

USA Today reported Ariel woke up from a coma Monday night. The 5-year-old has been in the hospital for weeks fighting for her life after the truck Britt Reid was driving hit the car she was in, according to KSHB 41.

Ariel’s family updated a GoFundMe page for her with the good news. Earlier in the week, her family wrote on the page they weren’t sure “when she may come out of it.

Reid is accused of hitting two cars on Feb. 4.

Ariel was not the only person injured in the crash. USA Today reports a 4-year-old boy was also hurt, but those injuries were not life-threatening. Britt Reid was taken to the hospital, too, after the crash.

Court documents the Kansas City Star obtained said officers who were investigating the crash reported his eyes were “bloodshot and red” and they could “smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” He reportedly is under investigation for "impairment" since telling an officer he had two or three drinks prior to the crash.

League officials said they would review Reid's involvement in the crash, according to KMBC-TV.

"The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy," the NFL's statement said, as received by the TV station. "We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action."