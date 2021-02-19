x
WATCH: Chicago firefighter jumps from burning building to safety

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out from the burning building as the Chicago firefighter jumped from one building to the next.
Credit: Twitter: Chicago Fire Media
Photo of firefighters battling a fire in Chicago's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood on Feb. 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON — A Chicago firefighter was caught on camera jumping from the roof of a burning building to safety on Friday morning.

Crews were battling a large fire on S. Lowe Ave. in the city's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood around 7:15 a.m. when WGN-TV's helicopter caught the firefighter making the terrifying leap.

In the video, flames and smoke could be seen billowing out from the burning structure around the firefighter as they jump from a roof and land safely onto the snow-covered roof next door.

Chicago Fire Department Director Larry Langford tweeted that the fire sent six crew members to a local hospital for minor injuries. As of 8:47 a.m., the fire still wasn't under control.

Fire officials added that "all members are accounted for."

ABC7 Chicago reported one firefighter was seen taken from the scene on a stretcher.

What started the fire hasn't been released at this time.

