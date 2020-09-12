Explosion, fire at West Virginia chemical plant

A 2-mile radius was reportedly ordered to shelter in place around the Chemours chemical complex in Belle, WV.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued Tuesday night for people in a small West Virginia town Tuesday night following reports of an explosion and fire at a chemical plant. Two people were injured.

A 2-mile radius was ordered to shelter in place around the Chemours chemical complex in Belle, WV, WOWK-TV reported. But a separate report from WSAZ-TV said the shelter order was expected to be lifted soon.

Images posted on Twitter showed the fire from across the Kanawha River.

Several roads nearby were closed to traffic, according to WOWK. Several schools in the area have already canceled classes Wednesday.

Hey Kanawha County. Explosion at the Chemours Plant.



Shelter in place up within two miles of Belle.



Please be careful everyone! pic.twitter.com/TtXX20bu6q — Chris Kessell (@THEChrisKessell) December 9, 2020

WSAZ-TV reported two people were injured. One was a worker who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other was a driver whose car was hit by debris. The condition of that person was not immediately reported.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosion.

The complex is a former DuPont chemical plant.

"Gayle and I are praying for those at the Chemours plant in Belle & for our brave first responders who are running to the fire tonight," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, tweeted.