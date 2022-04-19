Cattle killed in Illinois interstate crash that critically injured driver

Several cattle were killed and the driver of the cattle hauler was critically injured in the crash Tuesday afternoon.

JOLIET, Ill. — A semi driver was critically injured in a crash that let numerous cattle loose on an Illinois highway Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Joliet, when a cattle hauler struck another semi. State police told NBC Chicago the driver of the hauler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several groups of cattle wandered the sides of the interstate, grazing in the grass while emergency crews shut the highway down and provided care for the victims of the crash. Cowboys were called in to help wrangle the animals back to the scene.

A number of cattle died in the crash, NBC Chicago reported.

Illinois State Police said in a Facebook post around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the eastbound lanes of I-80 were expected to be closed for awhile due to the nature of the crash.