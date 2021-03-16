2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

ONTARIO, Calif. — Firefighters and officers in Ontario, California responded to an explosion sparked by "a large amount of fireworks" Tuesday.
The Associated Press reported two people were killed in the explosion.
The City of Ontario said it was aware of the explosion and asked everyone to steer clear of the area while crews work.
Video seen from KCBS' helicopter showed one home with heavy smoke coming out of its roof and debris scattered across several neighbors' yards.
According to authorities, fireworks – which were stored at a house – ignited and caused a large structure fire.
"Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," the city wrote on Twitter.
Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
