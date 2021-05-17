Budweiser salutes US military with new limited-edition patriotic cans

INDIANAPOLIS — Budweiser launched a new line of limited-edition patriotic-themed cans that the company hopes will be enjoyed during long-awaited reunions this summer. As an added bonus, some of the proceeds will help provide scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members.
Budweiser's three new limited-edition cans are available just in time for the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend. The cans feature a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes.
In honor of Memorial Day, $1 from every case of patriotic cans sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Budweiser's partner Folds of Honor.
To date, Budweiser has donated $18 million to Folds of Honor which equates to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents.
“With the launch of the patriotic cans, Budweiser will be there as friends and families create new and much-missed memories together and enjoy summer moments both big and small, all while supporting Folds of Honor," said Renaldo Chapman, VP, Marketing at Budweiser.
Budweiser’s collectible patriotic cans and large packs will be available through Aug. 9.