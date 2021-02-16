At least 3 dead, 10 hurt after tornado rips through southeastern NC

Authorities in Brunswick County confirmed 3 people died and at least 10 others were hurt when a tornado touched down in eastern North Carolina around midnight.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — At least three people died and 10 others were hurt when a tornado ripped through Brunswick County in southeast North Carolina overnight, authorities said.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the worst damage was in the Seaside community, where multiple homes and vehicles were damaged. First responders were on the scene all night trying to clear debris and search for any survivors.

Ed Conrow, director of Emergency Management Services in Brunswick County, said the tornado touched down in the area of Seaside Road and NC 17 just before midnight.

“As daylight comes out we’re going to do a systematic search through all the residences and structures that were destroyed or damaged to confirm any injuries or fatalities in them. That search is probably going to take several hours this morning and I expect to go into the afternoon tomorrow,” Conrow said.

"This was sincerely the scariest night of my entire life," tweeted Kate Gentle. "Our precious Brunswick County community needs your thoughts and prayers immediately!"