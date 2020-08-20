The group said they have always stood up for social justice issues, but the pandemic and long marches make it difficult for them to participate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville senior citizens gathered on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's front lawn Thursday morning to demand justice in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

"These folks, and some of us on the streets are older," protester David Horvath said. "But what's really old, is that there has been no action in Breonna Taylor's case for 160 days."

The protesters sat outside Cameron's home, holding signs and even working on their knitting while others watched from the street. The group said they have always stood up for social justice issues, but the COVID-19 pandemic and long marches make it difficult for them to participate.

"I'm angry, and because of my health issues, I haven't been able to do much protesting or marching," Nancy Jakubiak said. "I want to be around to raise more hell before I leave this Earth."

In a release, they said they wanted the officers involved in Taylor's death to be arrested, charged and convicted.

"It's been five months, and it's been too long," protester Don Pitts said. "I'm here as a father and grandfather."

Graymoor-Devondale Police Chief Grady Thornberry said six protesters were given citations after refusing to move to the sidewalk. One woman, 58-year-old Mary Holden, was arrested for third-degree criminal trespassing.

Protesters left around an hour after arriving, saying they will continue to fight for what they believe in.

"People want to speak out, and our words and our actions are really what we are as we age," Horvath said.

