Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California

Police are investigating after the ceramic bust was vandalized just weeks after its installation.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in Oakland, California was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, "Say her name Breonna Taylor."

Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism. The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible.

He said the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair. The fundraiser surpassed its $5,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot and killed by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.