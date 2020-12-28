x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Nation World

Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California

Police are investigating after the ceramic bust was vandalized just weeks after its installation.
Credit: KGO-TV
A bust of Breonna Taylor in San Francisco was vandalized just weeks after it was installed.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in Oakland, California was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, "Say her name Breonna Taylor."

Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism. The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible.

He said the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair. The fundraiser surpassed its $5,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: A look at powerful social justice moments this year

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot and killed by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

RELATED: 'We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us.' | Breonna Taylor's mom pens open letter to President-elect Biden