The suspect fled in a white Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight attached.

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio — Boston Heights Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a Costco manager after refusing to wear a mask Thursday morning.

According to the Boston Heights Police Department, the suspect arrived at the Boston Heights Costco location around 11:15 a.m. and refused to put on a mask, despite the company's policy that all guests must wear one.

After being approached by management and escorted from the store, the male suspect turned and pepper sprayed the manager in the face and fled. He got into a white Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight attached that had a dark license plate cover obstructing the registration.

The Bedford Police Department posted the incident to their Facebook page in a plea for the public's help identifying the suspect.

"The manager stated that the male had the can of pepper spray in his hand the entire time he was in the store and felt he was there to do harm to someone on purpose," the Facebook post claims.