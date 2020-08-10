The fly in the room: Bug lands on Mike Pence's head during debate

There was an extra guest on the stage at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
A black bug made its way onto Pence's white hair and stayed there for about two minutes, unbeknownst to the vice president.
Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on Pence and Harris’ answers. Some joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's social media team was quick to use it as a fundraising plug.
"Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," they tweeted with a photo of Biden holding a fly swatter.
CBS News reports that the Biden campaign quickly bought the domain flywillvote.com, which redirects to iwillvote.com, a voter registration website.
The word 'fly' was even trending for Merriam-Webster.
Pence is not the first victim of a fly attack during a presidential debate. Hillary Clinton had one land on her face during a 2016 debate with President Donald Trump.
That led to the creation of a Debate Fly Twitter account.
But Debate Fly has not weighed in yet on the Pence cameo.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.