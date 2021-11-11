Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani declared dead after critically injured during crowd surge, family confirms

The Texas A&M student is the ninth victim to die in connection with the incident from Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.

HOUSTON — Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani has died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, her family confirmed at an emotional news conference.

Attorneys for her family said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"She was like an angel for us.” Bharti's father said as his wife and other family members sobbed and held hands behind him.

Shahani is the ninth victim to die in connection with the incident from Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.

Shahani had been fighting for her life since suffering critical injuries during the concert.

The young Aggie went to the festival with her sister and cousin but they got separated during the crowd surge. When they found Bharti she was badly injured and was taken to an area ICU where she was put on a ventilator, according to the family's attorney.

Her younger sister Namrata shared an update and asked for prayers on a gofundme.com account set up by the family to help cover expenses.

Here is the sister's post:

"Bharti was critically injured during the Astroworld 2021 festival in Houston, Texas and is currently in the ICU fighting for her life. Our family remains by Bharti's side and are unable to work. We are raising funds to help cover mounting expenses during this strenuous time. Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery. We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time."