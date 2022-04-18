Bald eagles become latest victim of bird flu outbreak with 36 confirmed dead

A highly contagious bird flu ravaging flocks across the country has spread to bald eagles with 36 confirmed dead since February.

INDIANAPOLIS — A highly contagious avian influenza that was first detected in Indiana and has spread across the country, is taking aim at the nation's most honored bird: The bald eagle.

Thirty-six bald eagles in 14 states have died from the virus since February, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Three bald eagle deaths in Georgia were confirmed Thursday. The deaths are the latest reported across the nation. Last month, two bald eagles in Vermont were found to be infected with avian influenza, state wildlife officials announced. North Carolina also reported the death of a bald eagle in that state in March.

Here's a full list of where the USDA says bald eagles have died from the virus:

(Note: This is as of Thursday, April 15, 2022)

Florida- 9

Georgia- 3

Kansas- 2

Maine- 2

Minnesota- 1

Nebraska- 1

North Carolina- 3

North Dakota- 2

Ohio- 2

Pennsylvania- 1

South Carolina- 3

South Dakota- 3

Vermont- 3

Wisconsin- 1

Nationwide, federal officials have confirmed more than 660 cases of the avian flu in wild birds this year. Tens of millions of domestic birds have also died from the disease or were euthanized to keep the virus from ravaging commercial flocks.

Zoos across the nation are also taking steps to protect their birds, moving some indoors and away from people and wildlife.

"We don't know what the future holds, but worst case scenario: The virus becomes established in our wild bird populations," said David Stallknecht, director of the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study.

"If it is maintained in wild birds, it will continue to threaten wild bird and commercial poultry health," he said. "With bird migration it may even spread to Central America and South America."