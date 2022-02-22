The date and time isn't the only thing that made baby Judah Grace's arrival so special!

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When a new baby enters the world, the time and date are always marked with celebration.

It will be easy for the Spear family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived!

Baby Judah Grace was born at Alamance Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. - get this - in labor and delivery room 2!

She is the first baby for mom and dad, Aberli and Hank Spear.

Grandma Kristi shared baby Judah's story with WFMY News 2, shortly after her birth, excited to share the special birthday date and time!

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Even the team at Alamance Regional got in on the "2" celebration, showing off their 2's and giving baby Judah a special hat with two bows. Check out the photo below!