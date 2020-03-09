x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Nation World

Audiobook compiles '60 Minutes' interviews with Barack Obama

The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

NEW YORK — Editor's Note: The video above is former President Barack Obama's speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2020.

More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency, culminating in a discussion shortly before Obama left office in 2017.

RELATED: Obama warns democracy is on the line in Democratic convention speech

RELATED: '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl says she fought coronavirus

“Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world,” Kroft said in a statement. “This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama’s own voice and words, as it is unfolding.”

The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama and his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Credit: AP
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

RELATED: Michelle Obama says she's dealing with 'low-grade depression'

RELATED: Obama reveals his first wave of 2020 election endorsements

RELATED: Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama's podcast debut