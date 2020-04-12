Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals in New York City

New York City police said two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx.

NEW YORK — A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The trooper, 28-year-old John Lennon, was released from the Massachusetts General Hospital on Nov. 23.

Update on investigation into shooting of Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Friday night, and statement from Colonel Mason. pic.twitter.com/KZ4HVNddIm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 23, 2020