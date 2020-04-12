x
Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals in New York City

New York City police said two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx.
NEW YORK — A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two marshals suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The trooper, 28-year-old John Lennon, was released from the Massachusetts General Hospital on Nov. 23.

This is a developing story.

