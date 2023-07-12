Amber Alert issued for 5-day-old boy with feeding tube taken from Phoenix hospital in duffel bag

Officials said Baby Santana was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center near 24th and Roosevelt streets.

PHOENIX — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-day-old boy taken from a Phoenix hospital in a duffel bag, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Baby Santana was last seen Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. at Valleywise Health Medical Center near 24th and Roosevelt streets.

Baby Santana has an attached feeding tube and needs life-saving medical treatment, according to DPS.

Authorities said the baby may be in the company of Rosa Santana, his mother. Rosa Santana, 24, was last seen leaving the medical center, reportedly carrying the infant in a duffel bag.

Rosa is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.

Please contact 911 if you have any information.

