Amber Alert declared for 4-year-old inside minivan stolen near Chicago

Police say Liam J. Barbarasa was inside his father's 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van outside a 7-Eleven store in Bridgeview when the vehicle was stolen.

CHICAGO — An Amber Alert has been declared for a four-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen in a Chicago suburb.

Police say Liam J. Barbarasa was inside his father's 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van outside a 7-Eleven store in Bridgeview when the vehicle was stolen. The boy's father said he had gone inside the store to buy food when the theft occurred.

The minivan was later spotted at 26th Street and California Avenue on the southwest side of Chicago, but it was not known if Liam was inside.

Barbarasa is described as a four-year-old white male, who stands four feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes.

The blue minivan has Illinois license plate L703520 and a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window.

The suspect in the investigation is not known.

Liam's family pleaded for his safe return at a news conference hours after his abduction.

"I know you probably didn’t realize he was in there, and that’s OK," his mother Maria said. "Please leave him untouched, and just exit the vehicle."