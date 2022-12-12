Al Roker shares update on 'Today' after 4 weeks in the hospital

It was the first time Al Roker appeared on the "Today" show in more than a month while dealing with health issues.

WASHINGTON — Al Roker made an appearance Monday on the "Today" show to give fans an update on how he's doing after four weeks in the hospital.

"It's just good to be home," the "Today" co-anchor and meteorologist shared from his kitchen.

"Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet and you know, I've had my share of surgery. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks, I'm a very fortunate person," Roker described.

Roker was first hospitalized last month because of blood clots in his leg and lungs. He was initially released on Thanksgiving, but was reportedly rushed back to the hospital a day later due to "complications." He returned home last Thursday afternoon.

The health issues also caused Roker to miss his first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years.

During Monday's check-in, Roker thanked his co-hosts for stopping by the hospital and joked that Hoda Kotb "was actually I think named an honorary doctor, she would just show up."

When will Al Roker be back on the 'Today' show?

Asked about what the real doctors are saying about when he could possibly return to "Today," Roker explained that he needs to work on getting his strength back first, after spending four weeks in the hospital.

"I feel good, I feel strong and every day I feel a little bit better," Roker said. "I made dinner last night and I just feel like there's going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to do with a lot more, with a lot fewer resources."

Roker also thanked his doctors at New York Presbyterian and even earned some kudos for his new mustache.

Back in 2020, Roker was off the air for a couple weeks after undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. Roker revealed at the time that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer but that they had caught it early. Roker explained at the time that he decided to publicly share his diagnosis to encourage others — particularly Black men, who studies indicate face greater risk — to ensure they see a doctor and get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.