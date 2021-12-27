The development marks the latest turn in a months-long search for a capsule that news accounts said was placed in 1887.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says crews wrapping up the removal of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule.

The governor tweeted photos of a box being removed from the Richmond site Monday and said conservators were studying the artifact.

The governor said the box would be opened on Tuesday at 1 p.m. He also shared a photo of an x-ray of the box on Twitter, saying there may be coins, books, buttons, and even ammunition from the Civil War inside.

The development marked the latest turn in a months-long search for a capsule that news accounts said was placed in 1887.

An earlier time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.