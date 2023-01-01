Adam Rich, youngest on 'Eight is Enough,' dies at 54

The former child star rose to fame in the late 70s, playing the youngest member of the Bradford family.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Adam Rich, best known for starring on the comedy-drama television series "Eight is Enough," has died at 54 years old. Publicist Danny Deraney confirmed the actor's death Sunday on social media but did not provide a cause.

"Adam was simply a wonderful guy,” Deraney wrote. “He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about, which is why many people who grew up with him feel like part of their childhood gone, and sad today. He really was America’s little brother.”

According to a public case entry on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website, Rich died Saturday. An official cause of death is pending after an autopsy.

Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich.



If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell.



Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/3OITGnESuf — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 8, 2023

"Eight is Enough" followed the large Bradford family in Sacramento for five seasons and more than 100 episodes from 1977 to 1981. Rich portrayed Nicholas, the family's youngest son.

After "Eight is Enough," Rich appeared in various television shows including "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs" and "Baywatch" in the 80s and 90s. He voiced the character Presto on the "Dungeons and Dragons" animated show in the 80s.

According to Deadline, Rich faced legal troubles in the 90s and early 2000s including an alleged burglary arrest. He mostly stepped away from the spotlight in recent years.

His final acting credits, an appearance as Crocodile Dundee on the TV show "Reel Comedy" and a cameo on David Spade's "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," were in 2003.