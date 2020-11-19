9-year-old boy found after leaving home, spending 3 days in Tennessee woods

Jordan Gorman left home after a disagreement on Sunday. Days later, a search crew found him alone in the woods.

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — A 9-year-old Tennessee boy is back at home after spending three days alone in the wilderness.

A rescue team found Jordan Gorman less than a mile from his home Tuesday afternoon.

The boy had constructed a small shelter out of a tarp he'd found, which helped him survive two nights of frigid temperatures.

Even though he was "cold and hungry," Jordan is in "pretty good spirits," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.

Search crews focused their efforts on a heavily wooded area along with the Cheatham and Davidson County line. Jordan's parents said he ran off after a disagreement around noon on Sunday.

Kentucky's Christian County Rescue Team found Gorman alive. They said they had almost turned around when one of them saw a blue tarp in the distance.

"As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially, until the tarp moved and it was just the biggest 'Holy crap, I got him!' and it's exactly what I said on the radio," Matthew Reese said.

Cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits!



Good to see you, Jordan! ❤️#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/SLEVH8EIZE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020

"Very rare that you have a missing child with this outcome," TBI Spokesperson Josh Devine said.

The TBI initially put out an Endangered Child Alert on Sunday, then changed it to an Amber Alert — reserved for children believed to be in imminent danger — on Monday afternoon.

All three of the men on Kentucky's Christian County Rescue Team are fathers themselves and said that helped their drive to find the boy.

"Think about it in your perspective of, 'Well what if this was my child?' And that's what makes you drive to get out there and find him," Logan Fryer said. "Ride wood lines and thorns and everything like that just to help that one family because you know how hard it would be if it was your child."

TBI officials said they were concerned about Jordan's health because of freezing temperatures in the area on Sunday and Monday nights.

Aaron Hatt said he was blown away by his son's strength for surviving those conditions.