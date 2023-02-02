Bobi was born May 11, 1992 and is 30 years and 267 days old as of Feb. 2, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly two months after a Chihuahua mix from Ohio was named the world's oldest living dog at 23 years old, a dog from Portugal has taken over that title in addition to the title of world's oldest dog ever.

On Thursday, Guinness World Records declared Bobi, a 30-year-old Rafeiro do Alentejo from Conqueiros, Portugal, the new title holder.

Bobi was born May 11, 1992 and is 30 years and 267 days old as of Feb. 2, 2023. His owner Leonel said he was eight when the dog was born.

Leonel described Bobi as "one of a kind," according to Guinness World Records.

Bobi was registered with a local veterinary medical service in 1992. The veterinary office confirmed the dog's birthdate.

His birthdate was also confirmed by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government.

His family believes that the secret to the dog's longevity is his history of growing up in the countryside in a calm, peaceful environment that's surrounded by nature.

Bobi is described as being very calm and sociable. He loves pets and enjoys playing with his four cat siblings.

His owner told Guinness that his day typically revolves around walks, meals and sleep but he loves to walk around farmland and pine trees.

Bobi eats the same meal as his owners, who ensure that his food is unseasoned and dog friendly. And despite having difficulties with his eyesight and walking, his owners said he lives a normal life.

"Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he's been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high and if he spoke only he could explain this success," Leonel said. "We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives.”

The previous record holder for the oldest dog living was Spike who achieved the record at 23 years and 7 days, as verified in Camden, Ohio on December 7, 2022.