Cause of death confirmed in killings of 3 men missing after canceled rap gig

Authorities say detectives are making progress and may have learned a motive after the bodies of the 3 men were found in a vacant Detroit-area building.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.

“The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,” state police said on Twitter. “The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive.”

The victims were Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale.

The bodies were found Feb. 2 in Highland Park, near Detroit, nearly two weeks after the men were last seen. At least two of them were supposed to rap on Jan. 21 at a club called Lounge 31, but the event was canceled because of technical issues with the club's DJ equipment. They hadn't been seen since then. Their bodies were found in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building. Authorities added that the bodies were found in “extreme cold” conditions.

“It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds,” state police said.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly, previously told local media how Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.