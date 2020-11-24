2020's Word of the Year? They couldn't choose just one

The Oxford English Dictionary says 2020 can't be summarized by just one word.

NEW YORK — 2020's Word of the Year?

It was a tough choice for people at the Oxford English Dictionary.

In a tweet, OED said "with everything that has happened throughout 2020, we concluded that this year could not be summarized by one single “Word of the Year."

This year, OED will "report more expansively on the phenomenal breadth of language change and development over the year in our Words of an Unprecedented Year report."

Some examples:

"Bushfire" is the word from January's fire season in Australia, the worst on record.

February brought "acquittal" to coincide with the end of President Trump's impeachment trial.

And beginning in March, the pandemic gave us "COVID-19, social distancing and reopening."