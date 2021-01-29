x
Army: 11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting 'unknown substance'

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition after ingesting what the U.S. Army called an 'unknown substance' during a training exercise in Texas.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT BLISS, Texas — Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

Fort Bliss is known as the "Home of America's Tank Division." The 1st Armored Division consists of around 17,000 soldiers.  

