109-year-old woman casts ballot in Texas

Earline Hart Andrews said she's never missed an election in her life.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Texas resident Earline Hart Andrews takes her right to vote very seriously.

At 109 years old, she said she's never missed an opportunity to vote — that is, after it was legal.

Andrews was born in 1910 before women could vote. She's one of the oldest registered voters in Texas, and said she wasn't about to sit out of this election. Nothing — not even a pandemic — would keep her from showing up at the polls and casting her vote.

Andrews has a message for everyone about this election: "People should realize how extremely important it is to vote. We think one little vote might not make a difference, but it makes a lot of difference."