Muncie police officer arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

State police said they arrested officer Damon Stovall Saturday night.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Muncie police officer Saturday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

State police said they were requested by Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan to investigate one of his officers for driving while intoxicated.

After conducting several field sobriety tests at Muncie City Hall, state police arrested Damon Stovall.

Muncie police said Stovall was off-duty and contacted to assist with an investigation.

Police said when Stovall arrived on-scene, supervisors suspected he was impaired and contacted police administration.

A supervisor transported Stovall from the scene to Muncie City Hall for further investigation.

Police said Stoval tested .172 percent on a portable breathalyzer test.