3 kids, suspect dead after shooting at private Nashville school, police say

The Nashville Fire Department said multiple people were hospitalized after the shooting.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three kids and a suspect are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville school.

Three "pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds," Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival."

Metro Nashville Police said they responded to an "active shooter event" at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27. The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

The shooter was "engaged" by officers and died, police said.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed there were multiple patients in the shooting.

Students at the Covenant School range from preschool through sixth grade.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its agents are also responding to the incident.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.