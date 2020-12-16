Superintendent gives students unique snow day assignment

“Students will use the scientific process in planning appropriate clothing to remain warm and dry while spending time outside. Once this hypothesis has been identified, and appropriate attire has been secured, students will be expected to test their theory by going outdoors and playing in the snow.



Step two of this assignment will be to practice the skills of estimation and measurement when throwing snowballs at one another while maintaining a minimum of 6’ of distance with others outside of their household. When being hit with said snowball, students are expected to practice their social skills and to use their good words.



Extra credit can be earned by helping to shovel sidewalks and/or driveways,” Dr. Parker said.