Police need help identifying woman found dead in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a woman found dead near the Henderson Ford boat ramp Friday morning.
Credit: Morgan C. Sheriff's Department

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman near Martinsville.  Deputies found the woman’s body at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday near the Henderson Ford Boat Ramp on Henderson Ford Road.

The woman is 5’2” to 5’6”, 25-to-35 years old, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, and gray socks. 

The victim also has a nose piercing and a rose tattoo on the inside of her right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) or the Morgan County Tip Line E-mail at crimetips@morgancounty.in.gov.